PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Pennsboro Police Department had a special sign-off this week—a 16-year-old K-9 named Dexter—and a video of the heartfelt sign-off is making the rounds on social media.

K-9 Dexter’s handler, Chief Travis Snuffer, told 12 News the two have served together for 12 years. Dexter has been at the Pennsboro Police Department for two years, according to his sign-off.

The video includes well-wishes from area first responders.

Thank you, K-9 Dexter for all your hard work and making sure your handler made it home safely every evening. Enjoy your retirement. You’ve earned it.

On behalf of the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, we’d like to congratulate K-9 Dexter on his retirement. We thank K-9 Dexter for all the service he has given to not only Ritchie County, but the other agencies he has served. We hope K-9 Dexter enjoys retirement.

Also mentioned during the sign-off was a bronze medal that K-9 Dexter was awarded in 2016 for a drug bust.

Chief Snuffer said that as of Friday afternoon, the video had about 242,000 views on TikTok.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office also posted the following retirement message for K-9 Dexter: