ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Ritchie County Tuesday to hold a town hall discussion with the community.

Morrisey shared everything currently in the works with the prevention of federal overreach, saving West Virginia energy jobs, and talked about the opioid settlement.

These town hall meetings allow local communities to speak up and be heard.

“Over the years I found that coming out and listening to what’s on people’s minds makes you a better public office holder, because one person doesn’t have all the knowledge, you listen, you learn, and you can apply some of the information that you gained from some of these events to help the state out a little bit more,” Morrisey said.

Patrick Morrisey visits Ritchie County. (WBOY Image)

Morrisey said these town halls are important for learning what problems these regions are having, and hopes to collaborate to better serve the area.

