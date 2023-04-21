HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The crew from American Pickers stopped by Harrisville, West Virginia for a few days to see one specific collection, and although the owner couldn’t tell us specifically what they bought, he told us some of the unique things that drew the famous collectors to the Mountain State.

American Pickers van at Cliff’s Museum in Harrisville on April 15 (Photo: Donald Brill)

Cliff Weese is the owner of Cliff’s Museum of Car Memorabilia, which is on Main Street in Harrisville. Weese told 12 News that the American Pickers and their camera crew—about a dozen people in total—filmed at his car museum for several days. They first came and looked at the unique collection on Saturday and then came back on Wednesday to film additional parts of the show.

Weese said that the pickers did buy some items from him but that you’ll have to wait until the next season to see what. Overall, he said that it was a great experience and that he had a great time hanging out with great people.

“Everybody I dealt with was just great people,” Weese said.

Why Harrisville?

So what is so special about a collection of car memorabilia in a small, one-traffic-light town in Ritchie County? Weese has been collecting for years and has rooms of different cars and items dating back more than 100 years ago.

The building at 305 East Main St. was originally a car dealership, and Weese organized his collection to be a step back in time to a dealership in the 1940s and 50s with a showroom, a repair shop and a parts room.

He said he believes that he has the largest collection of West Virginia license plates in existence, including a plate from 1905, the first year they were available in West Virginia. Weese said that only 172 plates were issued in that year, and although some dispute whether his is a fake, he said no one had a reason to make a fake, cheap license plate in 1905, and while there is no proof that it’s real, there is also “no proof that it’s fake.”

Weese said that his best attractions are his cars, which are primarily Chevrolets and are from the 1920s to the 1970s. One of his personal favorites is a 1925 Jewett that he acquired about five years ago which has only 4,000 miles on it. He said that it was from right here in Ritchie County.

(Courtesy: Cliff’s Museum of Car Memorabilia) (Courtesy: Cliff’s Museum of Car Memorabilia) (Courtesy: Cliff’s Museum of Car Memorabilia)

Anyone who wants to see the automobile collection that drew the American Pickers should call ahead of time at 304-643-4227 to make an appointment. For more information about Cliff’s Museum of Automobile Memorabilia or to see photos, you can visit its Facebook page or website, but Weese said the best way to get ahold of him is to just call.

Weese and his wife, Sue, have been running the museum together for about 15 years, and Weese said that even though they are in their 70s, they will keep running his “playhouse” as he called it as long as they can.

In addition to Cliff’s Museum, the American Pickers crew also stopped by Berdine’s Five & Dime, which is the oldest five and dime store in the country, and Arlo’s Antique Flea Market, and enjoyed a few meals at Caroline’s Sandwich Shop on Main Street.

Anita Richards from Arlo’s said that county commissioner recommended that the pickers stop by her store. She said that they bought a few items and were very nice and friendly. “I think they enjoyed our town, I really do,” she told 12 News.