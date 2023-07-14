CAIRO, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 43rd West Virginia International Sports Jamboree hosted live music by the Midnight Outlaws at the North Bend State Park on Friday for visually and mobility-impaired youth.

Officials with the jamboree said the event was a free family event to allow them to raise money through donations for the West Virginia International Sports Jamboree. Also, Jamboree officials said that the event allows young people who are physically or visually challenged to gather at North Bend State Park in the summer to enjoy racing, shooting hoops, dancing and singing with fellow campers, spraying each other with water guns or tossing a ball or frisbee.

“A lot of people do not know that the jamboree even exists, I guess because it is in a small community. But we are really trying to raise awareness so that we can help more so that we can spread our love to them as well,” said Kathy Hess, Chairman of the WV International Sports Jamboree. “We’ll have sporting events to include races with wheelchairs, 40-yard dash so that the people that are mobility impaired have the opportunity to run. We also have tandem bikes so that the people that cannot use bikes, cannot ride a bike, we help them and we’re part of that with them.”

Representatives of the West Virginia International Sports Jamboree said the event provided great music, singing, and dancing while learning about the sports jamboree. They also added that people often take for granted the challenges that a visually impaired person or wheelchair-bound person may experience. Participants added that they enjoy making new friends and being together while being part of something bigger.