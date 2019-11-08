Rivesville Elementary hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ event to prepare students for the cold

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – Rivesville Elementary and Middle School hosted a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, that will help students prepare for winter.

Parents, staff and community members have brought in non-perishables, hygiene products and warm clothes to help underprivileged students at their school.

“We’re very happy to do it because our community has been very supportive of anything we’ve ever done at the school. They’ve always been a very big part of the school and the schools success, they do a lot of fundraising for us, our PTO is very active and our community is top-notch, so we want to be able to support the students who need it,” said principal, Tyson Furgason.

School officials are still collecting items to ensure no student goes without this winter, if you’d like to donate you can contact Rievesville Elementary.