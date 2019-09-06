Rivesville man charged after allegedly striking victim in the face with shovel handle, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Rivesville man is charged in Fairmont after allegedly hitting a man in the face with a shovel handle.

On Aug. 30, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence on Circle Drive in Fairmont in reference to a complaint of a physical altercation occurring, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke with the victim and Jason Pownell, 43, of Rivesville, upon arrival to the residence and learned from the discussion that Pownell had struck the victim in the face with a broken shovel handle.

When Pownell struck the victim, it “did disfigure the victim’s skull by breaking multiple bones and causing bleeding in the right eyeball,” according to the complaint. Officers said the victim was transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Pownell is being held in North Central Regional Jail on charges of malicious or unlawful assault.