Rivesville uses commissions grant to beautify riverfront and continue to expand city

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – Marion County council members received their grants for $5,000 from commissioners to clean up and beautify their town.

Rivesville council member Noelle Kolb said they used the majority of their funds to clean up the riverfront so residents can see their river again.

Kolb said now that they beautifies the river, they plan on continuing growth in other parts of the city. “We want to take advantage of what we already have, because we have a beautiful river, we have assets,” Kolb said.

They are hoping to bring in small businesses to help lure people into Rivesville, rather than just pass through. The council will be holding a “Small Business Saturday” on November 30 to showcase their city, and hopefully capture the attention of some potential local hot spots.