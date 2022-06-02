CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It seems drivers have been paying a little more at the pump lately, and according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in West Virginia on June 2 was $4.54.

AAA Spokesperson Tiffany Stanley said gas prices are remaining steady or continuing to rise.

“That’s mainly due to the price of crude oil, it is still relatively high, just this week alone, it’s ranged from $110 per barrel to almost $120 per barrel,” Stanley said.

Stanley said there is an unusually low demand for gasoline right now. AAA did a study on what drivers would do when the price of gas rose above $4.50 per gallon, and the study found people are willing to drive less.

“Consumers are doing what they say they would do at higher prices, which is figuring out ways to conserve gas, like slowing down, combining trips, and just simply driving less,” Stanley said.

Tips from AAA during this time of high prices:

Using rewards programs.

Stopping to fill up when you see a good price, rather than driving a long distance to save a few cents.

Also, Stanley says a little maintenance on your vehicle goes a long way.

“Make sure you have your vehicle regularly maintained, if you see a check engine light visit a trusted repair facility, so that you don’t cause excessive emissions, which also causes you gas, and lastly, keep your tires properly inflated, this can improve your gas mileage by about 3 to 4 percent,” Stanley said.

According to Stanley, how much the price of a gallon of gas will increase still remains to be seen.