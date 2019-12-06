Days
Road Patrol: Kisner Hill Road has been causing residents issues for nearly two decades

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Located in Monongalia County, Kisner Hill Road has been causing trouble for residents with its narrow winding roads and lack of drainage.

Residents become especially concerned when it rains, they said that standing water causes the already narrow road to become slippery and hard to maneuver.

“It’s a state road but isn’t state road taken care of, state road doesn’t do any mowing or anything else or brush clearing on it,” said Herbert Howenstein.

Locals explain that this route is particularly dangerous when emergency vehicles try to venture Kisner Hill Road.

They said that it’s not wide enough to safely travel given the size of emergency vehicles.

Parents in this area also share this concern saying school buses do not have the proper space to turn around safely.

