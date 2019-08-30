Road Patrol: Patterson Fork Road

PATTERSON FORK, W.Va. – From the beginning, Patterson Fork Road looks like your typical road, but after receiving a Road Patrol tip from one viewer describing the dangers of this road, our team took a deeper look.

Outside of uneven bridges and turns, Patterson Fork Road would quickly turn from a two lane travel into one, as half dug up roadways filled close to a half of a mile worth of road.

Along with rough colverts, road slides on the side of Patterson Fork Road made nearly impossible to pass to the other side.

12 News reporter Ronnell Hunt reached out to the DOH office in Charleston for further answers about Patterson Fork Road. Representatives could not go on camera at the time, but told 12 News they are aware of driving hazards and will be working on a six step process to fix its issues.

Those steps will include core maintenance, multiple patching and ditching efforts, as well as all other Road To Prosperity covered needs under the 2019 project list.

As Patterson Fork Road and other roadways continue to receive repairs, you can count on 12 News to keep you updated.

