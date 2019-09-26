ROAD PATROL- Preston County roads continue to deteriorate

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – In Preston County, residents have become accustomed to dodging potholes.

But as roads continue to worsen, locals sometimes have no choice other than to hit them, costing themselves hundreds in damages.

“It’s costing hundreds. My car’s not brand new by any means but I have car payments the same as everyone else. So, just the damage that was done to my car already, I can’t afford to just replace that,” said Rhonda Kelly, Coal Lick Road resident.

Kelly and her family drive Coal Lick Road daily and they said, it’s become extremely dangerous, especially when passing other vehicles.

“It’s bad, when you’re passing the trucks you have nowhere to go because the sides of the road are just as bad as the center of the road,” said Kelly.

As for now, residents are remaining cautious and hoping state officials see the need for better roads in Preston County.