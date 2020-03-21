Road Patrol: WVDOH Announces Route 72 in Rowlesburg is now reopened

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) advises motorists that as of March 20, 2020 WV 72, Rowlesburg, will be reopened.

The road was initially closed because part of it started to sink into the Cheat River. It was a subject of one of 12 News’ Road Patrol stories in 2018, because Preston County residents were speaking out about it’s poor and degrading condition.

According to a WVDOH press release, the road has been completed, asphalt has been placed in the final roadway grade. All lanes of traffic have been opened back up.