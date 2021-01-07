Roane County family honors son’s memory with free meals

SPENCER, W.Va. (WOWK) — A family in Roane County gave away free meals on Wednesday to honor the generous spirit their son embraced during his short life.

Alex Miller was a leader at Roane County High School and a star on the football field.

He passed away suddenly in September 2019 after collapsing during a game.

“He’s just really a happy, outgoing and very Christian young man,” said Jackie Starcher, Miller’s grandmother. Miller’s death was devastating to the community of Spencer. Wednesday his family marked his birthday in The Garden-Fresh Market by paying it forward.

“They get to order whatever they’d like, whatever meal they’d like to chose and it is their’s free in honor of Alex,” Starcher said.

His former teacher, coach and pastor Russell Stump was one of many people who stopped in for lunch.

“Alex was always wanting to do things to help other people and to make their lives better,” Stump said. “I think he would be very proud of the endeavor that his parents and grandparents are doing here.”

From sandwiches to spaghetti and many things in between people sat down to eat meals and reminise. There were cards with Miller’s picture on the counter and a donation bucket collecting money for a scholarship in his name.

“We want everyone to remember Alex and this is just part of that,” Starcher said. “I just hope that the community continues on not only with Alex but with everyone just to make it a better community.”

Starcher said the event was well-received by the community and they were busy all day. The scholarship will be awarded to a Roane County High School student hoping to further their education.