Robert C. Byrd Seniors experience driving under the influence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Seniors at Robert C. Byrd High School had the chance to experience the dangers of driving under the influence.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program and State Farm teamed up with the National Alcohol Beverage Association to create a new, more realistic drunk driving simulator.

“There’s everything from head on collisions to hitting pedestrians, running off the mountain so, all the same dangers you’d face in a West Virginia road are in our scenarios,” said Daniel Pickens, DUI Simulation Program Coordinator.

The improved simulation features monitors that portray more realistic driving hazards, along with a crash simulator that moves the drivers chair during the wreck to make the crash feel more realistic.