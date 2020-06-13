Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts virtual concert to lift community spirits

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted the theatre’s first virtual concert Friday with the local band ‘Amici’.

Patrons were able to watch the performance for free on the centers Facebook page. Also, the art center has been closed to the public since the governor’s office issued stay at home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amici is the first hosted event at the center since March 13.

“We’re still looking at what the states restrictions are as they come forward. And we will make appropriate adjustments for the health and safety of our audience but we are certainly looking at the future and we are so ready to open these doors and see the public back in the building,” said Ryan Tolley, Executive Director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

This is just one of the many creative ways the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is continuing its missing of bringing arts and culture to the community.