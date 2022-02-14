BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport swim team had multiple swimmers between the boys and girls teams qualify for the state meet after the teams swept the regional competition.

Some swimmers at Bridgeport visit the state meet for the fourth consecutive season like Mason Titchenal.

He returns to the state meet after a regional win in the boys 100 butterfly along with his second place finish in the 200 freestyle as well as being an integral part in the Indians’ 400 freestyle relay team.

Other Indians swimmers are headed to the state meet for the first time ever.

Freshman Amelia Romano is one of those swimmers.

Romano had a strong season in the pool, winning three regional titles in the 200 free, 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle relay.

Romano, Titchenal and the rest of the Bridgeport Indians look to bring home some hardware as they compete at the Mylan Aquatic Center on Thursday and Friday.