MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, the Suncrest Towne Center McDonalds in Morgantown donated $75,152 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), through a frozen beverage fundraiser during the summer.

The funds donated will go to both the Morgantown & Pittsburgh Ronald McDonald House Charities to help offset expenses and help families in need.

“These dollars will go to offset our expenses and that includes running the facilities, but we also have a very robust meal program, laundry services, various activities in the houses and all of that is free to the families, so fundraisers like this have a significant impact on the services we provide,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO RMHC Pittsburgh & Morgantown.

Ronald McDonald House Charities receives check for $75,152 (WBOY Image)

Check for RMHC. (WBOY Image)

To make a donation you can round-up you bill to the next dollar amount. (WBOY Image)

To donate you can drop money in these at the drive thru or inside when your at McDonalds Restaurants. (WBOY Image).

For more than forty years, McDonalds has been helping raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House assists families during a child’s medical crisis and helps to cover lodging & meal expenses.

“I run across parents whose children have stayed [at the Ronald McDonald House] and they just speak so highly of the house, it’s just a great place, a home away from home, when things aren’t going well they need a place to stay and their child is over at the hospital,” said John Ebert, Owner and Operator McDonalds Franchises.

If you would like to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities you can drop money in the drop box at a local McDonalds, or you can ask to round up your bill’s grand total to the nearest dollar.

You can also make a donation to the RMHC by clicking here.