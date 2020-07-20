Rosenbaum Family House celebrates Hospitality House Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Medicine Rosenbaum Family House is celebrating Hospitality House Week alongside the roughly 450 other hospitality houses around the nation.

The Rosenbaum Family House provides lodging and food to those who have a loved one in the hospital and are from more than an hour away. There are 40 rooms and they go for $25 a night and generous donations from benefactors nationwide help those who cannot afford to pay.

This is according to Kristi Krutch, a board member, who said that normally what she works on is finding funding and resources to provide a free dinner every night, but COVID-19 has made that challenging.

“Right now we cannot provide meals because of COVID. We’re trying to keep everyone as safe as possible, so we’re asking for donations from the community from wherever to help defray the cost,” Krutch said. “Right now the house is providing three meals a week, boxed meals that come in and are safely prepared. Right now we cannot allow community groups to come in the house and prepare the food, so we’re asking for any kind of donation possible.”

Normally, Krutch said, volunteer groups of all varieties would come in and help to prepare meals but that is not possible because of safety concerns. She said those who want to help can donate anything from monetary donations to supplies like canned goods, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and Keurig coffee pods.

In addition, Krutch said, there is an Amazon wishlist and members of the public can adopt a day or week. The adoption process is where you pay a certain amount of money in memory of, or for someone for an allotted amount of time.

Krutch said the community has been very supportive in the past, so she trusts they will help this week and down the line to help mitigate the costs. She added that she has volunteered at the Rosenbaum Family House for about 16 years because it is one of her favorite places to volunteer.

“The people here are so appreciative, that is the bottom line,” Krutch said. “I have never seen people so appreciative of anything that we can do for them and I’m very, very passionate about this. But we have so much interest and enthusiasm for this throughout the university, the community and communities in the distance that come here to help.”

The Rosenbaum Family House has been in operation since 1999 and has since provided lodging for more than 21,000 guests from 48 states and 14 countries. In that same amount of time, it has served more than 110,000 meals. Family House was founded by Morgantown businesswoman Hilda Rosenbaum who spent many nights on cots and chairs while her daughter battled with cystic fibrosis. Rosenbaum did not want families visiting WVU Medicine to go through the same ordeal and realized her dream through Family House.

The Rosenbaum Family House can be reached through their website or by calling 304-598-6094.