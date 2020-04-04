SafeCo Inc. is donating negative air machines to facilities effected by COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – SafeCo Inc. is a demolition and asbestos abatement company based out of Point Marion, Pennsylvania. The company originally started in Morgantown working with the community to assist all environmental disturbances.

COVID-19 has led to a decrease in the demand for their companies services. However, this decrease in business has encouraged the company to donate their negative air machines to hospitals, nursing homes, and other places possibly being infected with the coronavirus outbreak.

The use of negative air gives buildings the opportunity to fully quarantine the facility. A nursing home reached out to SafeCo Inc., to see if they could rent their negative air machines for this exact reason. The company thought it would be wrong to charge people, because no one wanted or expected this to happen.

“Everybody you know is, gonna have a need for a negative air room,” said Anthony Jordan General Manager of SafeCo Inc. “We realized, they couldn’t get them, and I’m sure the hospitals have the power to buy thousands of them if they choose to, but no one expected this to be the case.”

The environmental company is now lending out all their negative air machines, for free, to any hospital or nursing home in north central West Virginia who wants to use them. The company has a total of over 200 machines, and they hope to lend them all out so they can be put to better use during this hiatus from environmental work.

“The bottom line is, we’re trying to do our part, and if everybody did their part, this thing would get over a lot faster, and we could all get back to, some type of a normalcy,” said Jordan.

If you want to request a negative air machine from SafeCo Inc., call the company at (724)-725-1122 to give them a heads up on how many you will need. This free service provided by Safeco Inc. is available to ALL facilities, organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and other places possibly being exposed to COVID-19.