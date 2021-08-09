Safety protocols announced for State Fair of West Virginia

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will begin Thursday, Aug. 12 and run through Aug. 21. The theme for 2021 is “Brighter Days are Here”, following the cancellation of the fair in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, State Fair officials released safety guidelines for fairgoers.

Masks are encouraged indoors, regardless of vaccination status, per CDC recommendations

Some buildings will have capacity limits

The West Virginia University building will require masks

Sanitization efforts will be increased throughout the fairgrounds

Social distancing is recommended whenever possible

State Fair CEO, Kelly Collins explained that fairgoers keeping each other’s safety in mind is a priority. “While we can’t wait to get back to business, we ask that all fairgoers please be courteous of one another while attending our event,” Collins said. “We know that COVID-19 is still a very valid concern, and we want everyone to be safe while visiting the State Fair.”

The entertainment this year kicks off with a nearly sold-out show featuring Hip-Hop artist Nelly. Other concerts in the series include:

Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods, for King & County with special guest Rebecca St. James

STYX

Dailey & Vincent and Jimmy Fortune

Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd

The Buckin’B Bull Ride

Brantley Gilbert with special guest Sixforty1

Free shows this year include Mac Powell and Shenandoah.

“It has been a long two years for us all, and we are so excited to open our gates,” Collins said. “We have a great lineup of fun this year featuring agriculture, carnival rides, concerts, free entertainment, and of course, the food!”

Every year, the fair also features free entertainment. This year, you can see Hypnotist Catherine Hickland, Timberworks Lumberjack Show, the Dino Encounter, Hot Glass Academy glass blowing and science demonstrations with Professor Newton. There will be livestock exhibits, as well as daily shows. Go to www.statefairofwv.com for a full schedule.