Salvation Army aims at raising additional funds this year due to COVID-19 setbacks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to the Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia, and Preston Counties, there is greater fundraising need this year for its holiday fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Kettle Campaign, which is the main fundraiser to help keep the organization afloat in 2020, will essentially be all online this year due to the pandemic. Lt. Sheldon Greenland said that’s because there will be fewer bellringers outside of stores and fewer kettles outside of stores this year because of COVID.

So the greatest need we have is for you to go online and donate to our link that we will have for you to donate. Those kettles that will be there will also be a contactless QR code — you can use your phone through Google Pay or Apple Pay that you can contribute monies to our location right here that serves Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties. Lt. Sheldon Greenland

This year, Greenland said people could donate to the Red Kettle Campaign as individuals or create fundraising teams that work together to raise more money than one person could.

The Angel Tree Program will be entirely virtual this year, Greenland said, due to the pandemic. Anyone in the three-county area the organization serves can visit their website to sign up, upload their documents, gifts they want, and the Salvation Army will send back information about when and where to receive gifts.

Greenland said they are excited for things to be virtual this year because they still can help the community, but the new format comes with some trepidation.

“It’s a little bit scary because we’re doing it virtually this time,” Greenland said. “My wife’s the one that’s leading it up, that’s Lt. Nicole Greenland, and she’s been getting calls a lot. But if you haven’t signed up yet, please get with it. We need you to sign up as quickly as possible so we can get the ball rolling on that.”