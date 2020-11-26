Salvation Army provides meals to those in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Salvation Army in Clarksburg turned its gymnasium into a Thanksgiving dinner production line on Thursday.

Volunteers operated the food line, loading plates with turkey, green beans, corn, and other traditional Thanksgiving treats.

Many dinners were delivered to homes throughout the neighborhood to people who pre-ordered. Organizers like Makor Eric Roberts explained that the free holiday meal provided to the community could not have been done without the hard-working, dedicated volunteers.

“Well, these volunteers are fantastic. They really feel like they’re helping other people out, and they are, they really are helping people out. And I think sometimes, for me at least, it’s a matter of giving back, and when God has blessed us with something, we’re able to give back to others.”

Roberts said the Thanksgiving dinner is usually a sit-down event, but pandemic restrictions forced them to change it to take-out.