Salvation Army receives $1,000 bill from an anonymous donor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Monongalia, Preston and Marion counties received a thousand dollar bill from an anonymous donor.

The donor donated the bill, printed in 1928, as part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, which is where most of the organization’s budget for 2020 comes from. Sheldon Greenland, a lieutenant with the Army said the donor has been dropping off thousand dollar bills for 41 years.

A close-up of the front of the bill

A close-up of the back of the bill The thousand dollar bill up close

“We’re so grateful that we are able to be the recipient of this generous donation because every donation that’s given in this community goes right back into the community,” Greenland said. “I don’t know if everybody knows but we serve about 120 people, every day, Monday through Friday at our feeding program plus we also offer utility assistance plus we have emergency food bags for those that are in need.”

Greenland said he is appreciative of the donor but also to everyone else who donated any amount to the campaign. He said they are not on course to meet their budget by the time the campaign ends on Dec. 24 but that he was hopeful because the counties they serve have very generous people.

“We’ve been down on bell ringers this season and that’s definitely one of the reasons we have not been able to accumulate as much funds as necessary,” Greenland said. “But our community is very generous, I can’t ever knock our community and say they’re not because they have been, they are and they are an amazing group of people who support whatever we do and other social services as well.”