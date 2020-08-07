Salvation Army teams up with Granville Walmart for ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston Counties is having their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign in collaboration with the Granville Walmart this year.

The goal of the campaign is for the public to donate back to school supplies in bins at the store or to the Salvation Army’s office in Morgantown, which is located at 1264 University Ave.

‘Stuff the Bus’ will run from Friday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 9. This is the first year the Granville Walmart and the Salvation Army are collaborating and both parties say this year is especially important.

“Walmart has been fabulous with giving us this opportunity to partner with them for the community to purchase items and give it to us, so that we are just the middle man turning it right around and giving it to the families who have suffered with some financial difficulties, especially this year as a result of COVID-19,” Lt. Sheldon Greenland with the Salvation Army said.

Salvation Army bins at the front of the store

Greenland said he is very grateful to have Walmart’s help and encouraged the public to visit the store, buy school supplies and donate them in the bins. He said the donated products do not need to be purchased from Walmart or recently purchased, just in good condition.

The co-manager of the Granville store, John Rohrer said back to school season is looking different this year because of the pandemic and Walmart just wants to do its part to help.

“A lot of students’ families have been impacted financially with the COVID-19,” Rohrer said. “And we are hoping to provide those families with a great opportunity by partnering with the Salvation Army to provide them back to school supplies.”

Greenland said he understands that much of the public has been financially impacted by the pandemic but if it is possible people should reach deep and donate what they can.

“Every little bit helps and during these times we have seen unprecedented changes, so anything that you can give will definitely be a positive help for those who are going through a tough time,” Greenland said.

Greenland added his gratefulness to the public as well.

“I just want to say thank you for your continued support of what the Salvation Army does,” Greenland said. “Not just us, but all the other charitable organizations, so we just ask you to continue to support us as we continue to support and take care of our community. You guys take care and God bless.”