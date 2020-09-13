SAMHSA and AWARE program awards $1.8 million to expand mental health programs in West Virginia schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va – Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee announced $1.8 million was awarded to a new program, aimed to build and expand mental health programs in West Virginia.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $1,800,000 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education (AWARE) program to build and expand mental health programs in Cabell, Clay, and Harrison county schools.

The AWARE program’s goal is to increase awareness of mental health issues among school-aged youth, provide training for school personnel and other adults who interact with school-aged youth to detect and respond to mental health issues, and connect school-aged youth who may have behavioral health issues and their families to needed services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put an enormous strain on our students as they adapt to new learning environments and changes to their education. Many students are unaware of mental health issues, and the strain that school can put on our youth. The AWARE program will help students in Cabell, Clay, and Harrison counties by increasing awareness, providing training, and connecting students with needed services. I am pleased SAMHSA is investing in West Virginia students and schools during these difficult times and will continue to fight in Washington for funding that supports our schools, teachers, and students during the pandemic.” Senator Manchin.