Saturday afternoon protests turn violent in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Peaceful protests turned into chaotic riots in the downtown Pittsburgh area Saturday afternoon as thousands gathered to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Crowds gathered at Liberty and 6th Avenues as they marched through the city, protesters were heard shouting “I cant breathe” the final words of George Floyd.

Into the afternoon, protests turned violent. According to a press conference Pittsburgh Police Chief, Scott Schubert stated “the peaceful protests were hijacked by a group of individuals who put their own self-interest above the interest of the movement.”

According to social media posts, Dollar Bank on Forbes Avenue was broken into, as protesters tried smoking out police. Reports of explosions were also recorded on social media as violent crowds set two Pittsburgh Police cruisers on fire.

Port Authority shut down all public transportation following the riots and Pittsburgh Public Safety issued a mandatory curfew that began at 8 p.m. lasting until 6 a.m. Sunday morning, the curfew will also be in affect Sunday night into Monday morning.