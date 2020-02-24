Say Yes to the Dress star featured at local bridal expo

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Premiere Wedding Expo teamed up with Lakeview Resort for the annual Spring Wedding Expo.

The event featured West Virginia Native and TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress star, Monte Durham.

“I can’t tell you how important it is to me to come back to my home state. You know, I may leave West Virginia with my body but my heart is always in this state,” said Durham.

A VIP meet and greet with Durham was held at noon, followed by general admission from 1-4 p.m.

To conclude the expo, Coni and Franc Bridal Boutique provided a dress giveaway to one lucky bride.