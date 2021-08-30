Scattered showers and storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness in preparation for Hurricane Ida today. While the storm will be hitting the Gulf Coast today, its remnants are expected to to reach West Virginia Tuesday evening and move northeast through Thursday.

“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”