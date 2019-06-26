School clothing allowances accepted through July 31, 2019

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Division of Family Assistance will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on July 1, 2019.

This could be used as a way to reduce the stress of the new school year for children and their parents when buying new school clothes.

Families that enroll in the program will receive school clothing vouchers for each school-age child in the home by mid-July 2019.

You may file an application in one of the following ways:



Make an application in the local office during the month of July Print and complete an application and mail to the local office; along with proof of income, by July 31 of the program year Complete the application online at InRoads between July 1 and July 31.

There is a monthly income requirement to be considered eligible for the allowances:

Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that will be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing, such as, pants, shirts, skirts, dresses, shoes, coats, and other basic clothing may be purchased.

Here is a list of participating clothing stores

To learn more about eligibility guidelines or to apply, contact your local DHHR office, apply online at wvinroads.org or call 1-877-716-1212. Verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with the application.