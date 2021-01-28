Schools experiencing substitute teacher shortage due to COVID-19

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – For many counties, keeping substitutes available was a challenge before the COVID-19 pandemic came to West Virginia last year.

But now with it continuing, that’s become even harder.

Upshur County school officials explained that, like many others around the state and across the country, their lists have started shrinking.

They said the pandemic threat has been keeping people away from going into school buildings, and there’s one central reason that Upshur County has been dealing with.

“Primarily, our substitute teachers in this county have been widely retired teachers, and I don’t blame them at all. We’ve had quite a few of them that are just a little hesitant to get in the classroom,” said Brandon Williams with Upshur County Schools.

Williams said he’ll work with anyone who is both interested and qualified to get them approved for the job by the state as fast as possible within current laws.

To learn more about substitute teaching in the state, click here to be taken to the Department of Education’s website.