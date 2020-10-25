Scottlyn Strong Fundraiser held Saturday at College Lunch for 12-year-old with leukemia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Scottlyn Strong fundraiser was held on Saturday at the College Lunch for a 12-year-old, Scottlyn, who has leukemia.

All sales from the day were matched by the owner, Bob Gidley and will be donated to Scottlyn’s treatment. By late evening there had already been about 30 orders, according to Brooke Gist. Gist was a sorority sister in Sigma Sigma Sigma with Scottlyn’s mom, Nikki Bragg.

“We are just so grateful for all the love and support and the fact that again that we all graduated a long time ago and we’re still there for each other is great,” Gist said.

The support that was shown by Tri-Sigmas, as they are known, was incredible, Gist said. So too was the support from Gidley, himself in Greek Life at Fairmont State, she said. Gidley was part of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) and Gist said he jumped on board and wanted to do what he could to help when she asked him.

Tri-Sigmas and TKE have always had a good relationship and to see that reignited for a good cause was heartwarming, Gist said.

Unfortunately, Scottlyn and Nikki were unable to attend, Gist said, but they were able to say hello from the hospital.

“Scottlyn was not, nor her mom due to the COVID virus, so they are staying at the hospital,” Gist said. “Nikki’s been face timing all day to see our friends that have been coming out. Scottlynn was even on FaceTime too.”