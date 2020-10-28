Second Falcon Day of Giving to be held Thursday, October 29

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The second annual Falcon Day of Giving will occur on Thursday, October 29.

Alumni, friends, and family will be given the opportunity to contribute to Fairmont State University by participating in a 24-hour campaign to raise $250,000 for the University.

President Dr. Mirta Martin said this type of fundraising plays a powerful role in assisting several of its students financially. 92% of the students at Fairmont State are West Virginia natives, more than 60% are first-generation college students, and 90% of the falcons are on financial aid.

As a result of the 2019 Falcon Day of Giving, Fairmont State could offer $1 million in scholarship money and add more scholarships to students. When COVID-19 spread in March, the university provided relief funding to cover some essentials for students, staff, and faculty.

“This year in particular because of COVID-19, all the universities are facing, all families are facing challenges, loss of jobs, and things like that,” said President of the Foundation Julie Cryser. “It makes it even more important to try to raise money so that we can ensure students are able to come to Fairmont State University, can focus on their educations, and are able to be successful.”

To learn more about the Falcon Day of Giving visit their website here.