Second person pleads guilty to federal charges in Morgantown cocaine and heroin ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County woman has admitted her role in cocaine and heroin distribution near West Virginia University.

Teisha Primm, 30 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting in the Distribution of Heroin within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Primm admitted to selling heroin near WVU in July 2018, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Primm was indicted in June, along with five other people from Morgantown, Marion County and Michigan. One of the other five, Jerel Seahorn, 33 of Detroit, also pleaded guilty last week.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated Primm’s case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

