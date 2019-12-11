Secretary of State asks WV residents to respond to postcard that confirms or updates voter registration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As part of state requirements under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced the start of this year’s confirmation card process.

The NVRA prescribes a detailed process to keep state voter registration lists accurate and up to date heading into every federal election. It requires a uniform approach to protect citizens’ right to vote by confirming voters’ legal addresses. Secretary Warner and his office work with all 55 county clerks to follow these laws, and soon, more than 75,000 registered voters will receive a postcard informing them that the address on their current voter registration record may need to be updated.

Citizens are sent a confirmation postcard based on records provided by the U.S. Postal Service or WV Division of Motor Vehicles indicating that they may have changed their address, but not yet updated their voter registration. This process gives voters a convenient, hassle-free way to update their registration ahead of the 2020 election cycle.

“West Virginia’s voter registration files are the cleanest in state history thanks to a historic amount of newly-registered voters and the uniform processes followed by our county clerks to keep everyone’s registration up-to-date,” Warner said. “The postcard notification is just another part of the uniform process to keep our state’s voter registration files as accurate as possible.”

According to Warner, voters identified as a person who may have moved from their residential address on file will receive a postcard by mail beginning as early as December 16.

The postage-prepaid card includes a simple form that can be completed by the voter to confirm that their address on file is correct or provide their new address. Voters can also confirm or update their voter registration online 24 hours a day at GoVoteWV.com.

Warner said it is important to note that citizens who receive the postcard notification will NOT be prevented from voting. However, the mailing is an indicator that the voter’s registered address might not be their current residence, which could create uncertainty heading into the 2020 election cycle. Failure to update their address may require the voter to cast a provisional ballot.

Registered voters may contact their local county clerk for more information. A directory is located here.

Those who wish to view their voter registration record, update their name or address, or change their party affiliation, may do so in-person at their county clerk’s office or online by clicking here. Voters may also request a paper voter registration application by calling the elections division at either (304) 558-6000 or (866) 767-8683.