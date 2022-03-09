CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 377 new COVID cases and 18 additional deaths on March 9.

On Tuesday, 292 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 494,030 (+377) total cases and 6,488 (+18) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,436 (-146) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

As of Friday, masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in Monongalia, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties and counties in the eastern and northern panhandles. Click here to see the CDC’s county mask recommendations map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Fayette County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Preston County, a 58-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Cabell County, a 51-year old female from Monroe County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Lewis County, an 86-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 90-year old male from Webster County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (21), Berkeley (55), Boone (13), Braxton (15), Brooke (22), Cabell (70), Calhoun (10), Clay (16), Doddridge (1), Fayette (67), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (43), Hampshire (6), Hancock (14), Hardy (8), Harrison (85), Jackson (12), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (101), Lewis (8), Lincoln (17), Logan (13), Marion (83), Marshall (59), Mason (18), McDowell (28), Mercer (64), Mineral (13), Mingo (19), Monongalia (69), Monroe (13), Morgan (5), Nicholas (36), Ohio (19), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (7), Preston (42), Putnam (31), Raleigh (47), Randolph (13), Ritchie (7), Roane (5), Summers (12), Taylor (22), Tucker (5), Tyler (14), Upshur (29), Wayne (24), Webster (25), Wetzel (9), Wirt (6), Wood (44), Wyoming (38).

According to the dashboard, 1,116,689 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 964,319 people, or 53.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 415,252 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.