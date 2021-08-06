Sen. Manchin announces $1.9 million for solar site

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Senator Joe Manchin finalized three appropriation bills for West Virginia Agriculture, Energy and Water, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

The bills include funding to expand rural broadband access, to address the drug epidemic and to support a Coal Communities Regional Innovation, Development and Demonstration Center. Manchin said that these are big wins for the Mountain State.

“Today the Senate Appropriations Committee reviewed three bills that include numerous West Virginia priorities,” said Senator Manchin. “I fought hard to include amendments and earmarks for our state priorities including funding to expand rural broadband access, address the drug epidemic, and support for a Coal Communities Regional Innovation, Development and Demonstration Center. I was also successful in including a review of the VA accreditation program and conflicts of interest at the FDA. These are big wins for the Mountain State and as we continue this appropriations process, I will ensure West Virginia gets our fair share.”

I- 79 Technology Park and Mon Power headquarters in Fairmont

One of the projects in the spending requests includes designing and building a solar test site at the I-79 Technology Park in Fairmont. The project is in coordination with Mon Power and West Virginia University and will cost $1.9 million.

A spokesperson for Mon Power said they started to seek approval last year for the solar generation source. The project will build a solar generation source of at least 50 megawatts.