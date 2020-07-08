Senator Joe Manchin introduces resolution that supports the USPS by pressing for more COVID-19 relief funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), along with 43 Senators, introduced a resolution that supports the United States Postal Service (USPS) and advocates for more USPS funding in future COVID-19 relief packages.

“The U.S. Postal Service is a vital federal agency that ensures all Americans can utilize the mailing system that many of us take for granted. In rural states like West Virginia, the USPS services are even more important because they provide everyone access to their letters, packages, and more, no matter where they live in our state. I am proud to introduce this resolution in support of the Postal Service and will advocate for more funding to assist their essential work in the next COVID-19 funding package, along with other West Virginia priorities,” said Senator Manchin.

While the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act included a $10 billion emergency loan to the U.S. Postal Service from the U.S. Treasury Department, according to the release, the Trump Administration has said it will not make the loan unless USPS closes post offices, raises rates and scales back services.

In addition to Senator Manchin, the resolution is also cosponsored by Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Gary Peters (D-MI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tom Carper (D-DE), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Doug Jones (D-AL), Chris Coons (D-DE), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jackie Rosen (D-NV), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tom Udall (D-NM), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Angus King (I-ME), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jon Tester (D-MT), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and Brian Schatz (D-HI).