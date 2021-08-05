Senators announce funding for Alzheimer’s research at West Virginia University

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $640,201 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for two projects at West Virginia University (WVU) on Thursday.

Specifically, $590,201 of this funding will be appropriated towards late-onset Alzheimer’s disease research, while the remaining $50,000 in funding will support genetic services in Appalachia.

“I’m pleased to see WVU receiving this funding from HHS, particularly to expand our understanding of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a very personal issue to me, which is why I have long advocated for additional support to bring us closer to finding a cure,” Senator Capito said. “WVU continues to be a leader in many research platforms across the country, and they provide excellent opportunities for our students and faculty that allow them to expand their knowledge and pursue answers to the unknown. I will continue to advocate for the resources needed to support important initiatives for all higher education institutions in West Virginia.”

“West Virginia University continues to make important strides in research, and I am pleased HHS is investing in two projects to study Alzheimer’s disease and genetics in the Appalachia region. These important projects will contribute to our understanding of genetics and Alzheimer’s, helping us to prevent this heartbreaking disease. I look forward to seeing the results of this crucial research, and I will continue to advocate for funding to help research projects in the Mountain State succeed,” Senator Manchin said.