TENNERTON, W.Va. – Seven Buckhannon-Upshur High School athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level on Tuesday.

Bucs standout multi-sport athlete, Shelby McDaniels, chooses to stick with softball at the college ranks. She signed the Glenville State softball program.

McDaniels, the all-state utility player, can do it all on the softball field and will continue that with the Pioneers playing wherever she’s needed.

McDaniels is also an all-state basketball player but decided to continue softball in college for these reasons.



“Softball is a family sport. I enjoy playing it, I enjoy talking softball with my dad and I just think it’s one of those things I can really excel in. I’m excited to get out there and work as hard as I can to be the best softball player that I can,” McDaniels said.

Teammate Robin Ball is set to play in the Mountain East Conference as well. Ball signed with the Davis and Elkins softball program.

The all-state selection is not only excited to play for the senators but also the academic side of college life.



“The coach is super nice. She seemed like she really was building a program there and I’m super excited to be a part of that. I really like their art program, I’m going for graphic design so it was really cool and I like the professors there,” Ball said.





Two BU lacrosse players continue to be teammates at the next level.

Gaidian Adams and Mashae Bowser both signed to play lacrosse at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Both players helped lead the Bucs to a WVSLA state championship appearance this season. That game is set for this upcoming Saturday.

The Bobcats’ women’s lacrosse head coach drew Adams in.



“The coach, she definitely was trying hard for me. I definitely was curious about Wesleyan because I’m so close and it’s at home,” Adams said.

Bowser is grateful for the opportunity to continue the sport she loves.





“It means a lot to me. I’ve loved the sport since eighth grade and it’s going to be really fun and I’m excited. I thought they were all really nice and I’m excited to major in nursing and play the sport I love,” Bowser said.

Joining his fellow Bucs at Wesleyan is Sterlin Thropp. The BU multi-sport athlete signed with the Bobcats track and field program.

Thropp, also apart of the BU football and basketball teams, decided to run track at the next level as he wraps up his high school career at the state track and field meet this week.





“I just liked how close it was. It just seemed like a family culture. Especially the coaches, the coaches are very laid back and I like that,” Thropp said.

Two other Buckhannon-Upshur students signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan E-sports program.

Gavin Allmon and Dylan Rowan join the Bobcats E-sports team, which is the first program in the state of West Virginia to offer E-sports at the varsity level with athletic scholarships.





