Several agencies respond to a structure fire in Taylor County

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Several emergency agencies responded to a residential structure fire on Greentree Drive in Shinnston.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, emergency responders were first alerted to reports of a structure fire at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Boothesville, Bridgeport, Flemington, Grafton, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, and Valley Fire Departments all responded along with Taylor County and Marion County EMS.

At this time there is no word as to any injuries as a result of the flames.

