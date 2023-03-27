BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. —

Tonight was the 40th annual Frank Loria Awards Banquet. This is an event that honors the All-County football team and presents awards to the coach, lineman, and player of the year. There is also an academic achievement award.



It is named in honor of the late Frank Loria, a Harrison County native and All-American football player at Virginia Tech. The banquet’s distinguished guest speaker was Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, a friend and teammate of Loria during their college years.



The awards went to Bridgeport in a clean sweep with Tyler Phares named coach of the year, Kamar Summers named lineman of the year and Zach Rohrig named player of the year. Aidan Sparks took home the academic achievement award.



