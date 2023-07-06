Trenton, N.J.— The MLB Draft League held their first Prospect Game and several West Virginia Black Bears represented team Trembley.

Carlson Reed was on the bump and after a three up, three down bottom half he proves why he is a top prospect for this years draft.

Keeping that 1-0 lead in the top of the second, RJ Johnson with the one hop backside double to the wall. He plates another runner for Team Trembley to make it 2-0. Johnson comes home soon when Cade Verdusco lines one down the left foul line. It gets past the third baseman and drives in two more runs.

It’s 8-4 in the top of the fifth when Verdusco finds that third baseman again, Team Manto tries for the double play but Verdusco is fast. He beats the throw and reaches on fielders choice. Kendrey Maduro from the Frederick Keys grounds one to short who throws to second for one out, but the double play does not work, allowing Verdusco to run home making it 9-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, LP Langevin is on the mound and he gives up a run, but closes out the inning with Trembley still ahead 9-5.

Both teams keep the momentum going and the game ends in an 11-11 tie.