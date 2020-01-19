Shear Joy Pet Grooming has ribbon-cutting ceremony

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A new pet grooming business that is making waves in Preston County had their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

Shear Joy Pet Grooming is owned by husband and wife Carly and Cordell Willis who said they already have over 200 customers and that they are constantly receiving phone calls about appointments.

“It’s pretty incredible we never thought in a million years thought we would get to this point today and I started in the basement of my house, it’s truly a blessing to be here right now,” Carly Willis said.

Her husband also echoed her sentiment and said he did not think it would be this successful.

“I had some doubts at first in this business and in this area but Carly has proved her self and proved that this business can be very successful in this area,” Cordell Willis said. “We’re supplying something that was needed for a very long time so we’re happy to be here.”

The couple said they have been getting mostly dogs that they have surprisingly received a lot of cats as well. They said they are different than most pet salons because of a practice they do called solo grooming.

“Which means we don’t keep your dogs in kennels,” Carly Willis said. “We actually work on your dog from start to finish, we don’t have multiple dogs in kennels howling and making your dog nervous. We truly think that tears us apart from other grooming salons.”

Cordell Willis added that they take very special care of each and every animal that comes through their door.