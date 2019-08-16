Sheetz For the Kidz raises more than $634,000 in July giving campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sheetz announced that their non-profit organization, ‘Sheetz For the Kidz’, raised more than $634,000 during its annual month of in-store fundraising in July.

Sheetz For the Kidz is an employee-driven charity that helps support underprivileged children.

“We are deeply grateful for our customers’ tremendous generosity,” said Sarah Piper, Executive Director of Sheetz For the Kidz. “Thanks to their donations, Sheetz For the Kidz will be able to make the upcoming holiday season brighter for thousands of children and families in need.”

Sheetz will also host a celebratory event at the store that raised the most money for the fundraiser in July. The North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania location raised more than $10,000. A prize wheel, free cookies, coffee and fountain beverages will be available while supplies last.

One hundred percent of all donations will be given to local children in need and provides the children with the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs. Sheetz also works with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from families and employees shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families.

There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year: