Sheetz offering free cold brews to celebrate National Coffee Day on Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In honor of National Coffee Day, Sheetz is offering a free cold brew on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

According to release, this offer, which includes a curbside pickup option, is valid for any size and any flavor cold brew at all Sheetz locations for one day only on September 29, 2020. It is only available to those who order from the Sheetz app.

Customers can choose from a wide variety of flavor options including seasonal favorites:

caramel

caramel apple

pumpkin pie

salted caramel

banana

black raspberry

hazelnut

mint

toasted marshmallow

vanilla.

The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices.