Sheetz to offer free drinks to all first responders and hospital workers on Saturday

ALTOONA, Pa. – Sheetz has announced that this Saturday, July 24, its locations will be offering one free self-serve coffee or fizz product, of any size, to all uniformed paramedics, EMTs, hospital personnel, police officers, and firefighters at all 631 of its locations.

This offer is Sheetz’s way of recognizing and showing appreciation for the work of our first responders and frontline workers as part of 24/7 Day, celebrated annually on July 24 (7/24). Started by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Foundation, 24/7 Day unites convenience stores to recognize first responders and medical personnel who work around the clock, 24/7, serving our communities to ensure people don’t face emergencies alone.

24/7 Day launched in 2018 with three participating retailers including Sheetz. This year, Sheetz is a “community leader” for 24/7 day.