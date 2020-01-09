Sheriff appointed to WV Sheriff’s Association board from Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Sheriffs in the state take on new leadership roles this year in the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association, including Marion County.

Sheriff’s were appointed for the board back in September 2019. Sheriff Jim Riffle was selected as the secretary on the board. Duties of the secretary position is note taking, and reassuring every sheriff’s department across the state is up to date on all the information discussed at each meeting.

Riffle said he is eager to go to his first meeting, and he is thankful for this opportunity to benefit the entire state.

“I’m honored, first term sheriff to be elected to statewide post and I’m looking forward to it,” said Riffle. “It’s going to be some work, but I think we’ll be okay with all of it. And hopefully it benefits the rest of the state, this newly elected board.”

They will be setting their legislative agenda at the first board meeting, which will be held in February 2020.