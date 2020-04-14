Shinnston City Council discusses new municipal election date and the future of the city pool

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Shinnston City Council held its regular meeting Monday night via conference call and discussed municipal elections and Wind Down Wednesday cancelations.

Due to COVID-19, municipal elections have been moved yet again. The election was set for June 30, but has since been moved to July 21.

The first Wind Down Wednesday has also been canceled to try to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. Shinnston has not had any reported cases of COVID-19 so far and officials said it may have something to do with early precautions taken by the city.

“We were planning for this in January,” said Chad Edwards, Shinnston City Manager. “So once things started getting serious, we were ready to go.”

Council also discussed the future of the city pool. Officials are still unsure if or when the pool will be opened, it’s a topic that will be discussed at the next meeting.