Shinnston man charged after allegedly sending explicit messages to minor

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Shinnston man is charged with soliciting a minor via computer after sending allegedly sexually explicit message to a 9-year-old child.

On Aug. 14, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department received a statement from Mark Lucas, 51, of Shinnston, saying that he “knowingly use[d] a computer to entice a minor” … “to engage in an illegal act,” according to a criminal complaint.

In the incident, Lucas used Instagram to message the juvenile victim and said “if you go to bed I’m going to sneak under your blanket,” as well as other sexually explicit statements, officers said.

The victim was a 9-year-old at the time of the incident, and Lucas admitted to his actions during a voluntary interview with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, according to the complaint.

Lucas is charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

