Shinnston temporarily closes outdoor basketball courts to help stop the spread of COVID-19

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Last Tuesday, Shinnston City Manager Chad Edwards made the executive decision to close the city’s outdoor basketball courts after many surrounding cities and counties saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Unlike outdoor sporting events, such as organized baseball and softball, these outdoor courts have no rules or regulations and nobody on site to enforce them if rules were implemented.

To help stop the spread within the community, Edwards decided it would be best to temporarily close the courts until further notice and the decision is supported by city council members.

“We love the basketball court, we think it’s great, and we love the kids playing, and it’s a wonderful thing, and we know the kids are having fun,” said Edwards. “By no means is our intention to punish anybody it’s just that, we feel like we’ve got to take from a city’s perspective. We’ve got to take precautions with our facilities to do our part to keep this spread down so that we can hopefully get back to normal sooner rather than later.”

Council along with the city’s coronavirus task force is working on a plan to hopefully reopen the courts by next month.